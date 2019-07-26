Colleen Belinda 'Linda' Bobo Gregory

UNION — Ms. Colleen Belinda "Linda" Bobo Gregory, 62, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home.

Ms. Gregory was born in Union, on December 07, 1956, the daughter of Dorothy Ham (Dot) Bobo of Union and the late Henry Russell Bobo. Mrs. Gregory was a graduate of Union High School and was a member of Boiling Springs Church of Christ. Linda had worked as CNA in the healthcare field.

Surviving in addition to her mother are a brother, Alan Bobo and wife Dale of Roebuck; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother, David Russell Bobo.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Lakeside Church of Christ conducted by Minister Michael Grooms, Minister Ronnie Tripp, and Minster T.J. Booker. The family is at their respective homes.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com