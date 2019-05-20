Darrell Brent Littlejohn

UNION — Mr. Darrell Brent Littlejohn, 87, husband of Ann Medley Littlejohn, 703 South Boyce Street, Union, SC passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Mr. Littlejohn was born February 7, 1932, a son of the late Thomas Wylie Littlejohn, Sr. and Lillian Smith Littlejohn. Mr. Littlejohn was a graduate of Union High School and served in the South Carolina National Guards. He was a member of Mon-Aetna Baptist church and a member of the Senior Citizens Travel Club where he served as a trustee and also served on the Entertainment Committee. Mr. Littlejohn helped organize Ottaray Mission under Mon-Aetna Baptist Church Leadership. Also helped build the present building that organized into Ottaray Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Cheri Littlejohn, Kim Hopper and husband Tim, both of Prosperity, and Gail Caldwell and husband Robin of Chesnee; grandchildren, Melissa Davis of Chesnee, TJ Hopper and wife Crystal of Union, Staci Hopper of Concord, NC, Mason Caldwell and wife Melissa, Seth Caldwell and wife Mercedes, both of Chesnee; and a brother, Joe Ed Littlejohn and wife Linda of Buffalo; and nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Littlejohn was predeceased by two brothers, Donald Littlejohn and Billy Littlejohn.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Mon-Aetna Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Chris Gulledge. Burial will follow in Union Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. prior to the services in the church.

Active pallbearers will be Robbie Littlejohn, Jeff Littlejohn, Joey Meadow, Tommy Harrison, Joey Littlejohn, Tommy Littlejohn, Ed Campion and Scott Fowler. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tom Alexander's Sunday School Class members.

The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to Mr. Littlejohn's caregivers and nurse from Hospice of South Carolina.

Memorials may be made to Building Fund of Mon-Aetna Baptist Church, 1431 Lockhart Hwy., Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at his home, 703 South Boyce Street, Union, SC 29379.

