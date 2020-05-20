David Crosby UNION — Graveside services for David Crosby, 79, 1216 South Pinckney Street, Union, SC will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens. A native of Fairfield County, SC, he was the husband of Polly Gist Crosby and the son of the late Sam and Sally Feaster Crosby. He was a member of The Hassion Hill Baptist Church of Blair, SC and was retired as a Foreman from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). He leaves his fond memories with his wife; one son, James Henry (Kimberly) Crosby; three daughters, Henrietta (Donyal) Epps, Pauline Crosby, and Sabrina Crosby; two brothers, Ervin Crosby and Dr. Tom (Deloris) Crosby; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. The family is meeting at the home. Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.



