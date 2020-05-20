David Crosby UNION — Graveside services for David Crosby, 79, 1216 South Pinckney Street, Union, SC will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens. A native of Fairfield County, SC, he was the husband of Polly Gist Crosby and the son of the late Sam and Sally Feaster Crosby. He was a member of The Hassion Hill Baptist Church of Blair, SC and was retired as a Foreman from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). He leaves his fond memories with his wife; one son, James Henry (Kimberly) Crosby; three daughters, Henrietta (Donyal) Epps, Pauline Crosby, and Sabrina Crosby; two brothers, Ervin Crosby and Dr. Tom (Deloris) Crosby; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. The family is meeting at the home. Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020.