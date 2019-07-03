David Owens Malloy, Sr.

JAMESTOWN, NC — Mr. David Owens Malloy, Sr., 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born March 19, 1930, in Caswell County, NC to the late Clyde Malloy and Alverta Sams. David was married to the late Jane Gray Malloy and retired from both Cone Mills & the Union County Stadium & Airport. David attended Bethel United Methodist Church in Union while residing locally. David was a member of Moriah United Methodist Church in Greensboro, NC.

In addition to his spouse and parents, he was preceded in death by a stepmother, Gladys Malloy, along with four brothers & two sisters, Rudolph Lawson, CW Malloy, Buddy Malloy, Laurence Sams, Louise Fargis, and Doris Malloy.

Survivors include two daughters, Julie Malloy Copeland (Brooks) of Greensboro, NC and Polly Malloy Sherfield of Union; a son, David Owens Malloy, Jr. (Anita) of Climax, NC; a brother, Homer Malloy of Summerfield, NC; a sister, Betty Malloy Stever (David) also of Summerfield, NC; along with several beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a dear granddog, Hamilton.

A private family graveside service will be conducted at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Advance, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Greensboro Beautiful's Memorial Tree Program (1001 4th Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405; 336.373.2199; www.greensborobeautiful.org).

Eaton Funeral Home of Mocksville, NC is serving the family of Mr. Malloy.

