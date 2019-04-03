Deborah Adele Greene

UNION — On Saturday, March 30, 2019, Deborah Greene, the daughter of the late William E. "Bill" Greene and Meredith Roberson Greene, passed into eternal rest. Born in Rutherfordton, NC, Miss Greene was a long-time English Teacher at Union County High School, having taught for thirty-two and a half years. She was also an adjunct professor at USC-Union for six years and taught in the Adult Education Program for six years.

Miss Greene was active at First Baptist Church, where she served as church clerk for ten years, sang in the Youth Choir, went on mission trips, taught Sunday School and served on several church related committees. In addition, Miss Greene was civic-minded, serving as the President and a Sustainer of the Junior Charity League, as President of the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library, as First Vice-President of the Union Lions Club, and as President of the Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International.

Surviving her are two brothers, William Eugene Greene, Jr. and wife Mary Virginia of Chapin, David Alton Greene and wife Suzette of Cross Hill; a niece, husband and children: Heather Greene Shook and Chris, Noah, Jonah, and Micah of Inman; four nephews, wives, and children: Patrick and Amanda Greene, Hailey, Summer, Cameron, Allison, Kailey, and Tinsley of Greenwood, Casey Greene of Charleston, WV, Sean and Lauren Greene, Lillie and Payton of Cross Hill, and William E. "Trey" Greene of Chapin.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to First Baptist Church, 405 East Main Street, Union, SC 29379 or to The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library, P.O. Box 1153, Union, SC 29379 or to the Union Lions Club, c/o Bob Holley, 118 Tanglewood Drive, Union, SC 29379.

