BUFFALO — Ms. Debra Jean Babb, 59, 312 Putman Road, Buffalo, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her home.

Ms. Babb was born July 9, 1960 in Union, a daughter of the late James H. Babb and Emma Jean West Babb. She previously worked at Conso. Ms. Babb was a member of Putman Baptist Church.

Surviving are a brother, Donald Babb and wife, Virginia, of Putman; a niece, Donielle Gresham and husband, Tyler, of Putman; a great-niece, Bristol Marie Gresham; a great-nephew, Colt Gresham; two uncles, Harold Babb and James Carl Babb and wife, Lynn, all of Putman; and her extended family, Allen Johnston, Patrick Kelly Johnston and special friend, Shelia Crocker, and Michelle Johnston and fiancée Gene and their children, Emily, Christopher, and Lilith.

She was predeceased by her fiancée, Terry Marvin Sprouse and a brother, Carrol Edward Babb.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019 at Putman Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Tommy Mann. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Neal Gregory, Heath Gregory, Scott Childers, Jason Ivey, Billy Burgess, Harold Gregory, Mike Ivey, and Chad Lawson.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. prior to the services at the church.

The family would like to thank Interim Hospice for their love and care during Ms. Babb's illness.

Memorials may be made to Putman Baptist Church, 3692 Buffalo West Springs Highway, Buffalo, SC 29321.

The family is at the home, 312 Putman Road, Buffalo, SC 29321.

