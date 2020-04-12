Dogan 'Buck' O'Shields

GREENVILLE — Dogan "Buck" O'Shields, 86, husband of the late Doris O'Shields, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Born in Union County, SC, he was the son of the late Luther and Laura Willard O'Shields. Mr. O'Shields retired as a sergeant from the City of Greenville Police Department with over forty years of service. Mr. O'Shields was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

He is survived by daughter Lisa Meeks and husband Robert; daughter Lynn Gambrell and husband Kevin; son Steve O'Shields; sister Doris Jean Hodge; six grandchildren, Miranda Talley, Nicholas Meeks, Joshua, Dylan, Jacob, and Colby Gambrell; five great-grandchildren, Conner and Lawson Talley, Teeghan, Tanner, and Mackenzie Gambrell.

A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 1-1:30 p.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.