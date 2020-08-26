DONALD FARR

Donald Hope Farr

UNION — Donald Hope Farr, widower of Shirley Ann McBride Farr, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 86 after several months of declining health.

Born December 4, 1933, he was the son the late Willie H. Farr and Lennah Gault Farr. Mr. Farr was born in Pea Ridge and was a proud lifelong resident of Union County. He attended Kelly-Pinckney High School and was a proud member of Foster's Chapel United Methodist Church where he attended faithfully until his declining health.

Mr. Farr was a successful businessman who later entered public service as an Investigator for the 16th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office. Later, he was employed with the S.C. Department of Corrections at the Appalachian Regional Office in Spartanburg until his retirement.

Mr. Farr was a devoted family man who loved his family very much. He loved his church family and his many friends, and he always enjoyed having breakfast with his buddies at Bojangles.

Mr. Farr loved politics and being around anyone else who did. He was a former member of the Union County Welfare Board, Board of Directors for the Catawba Regional CETA Program, Union Elks Lodge, Union Masonic Lodge # 75 and was a Hejaz Shriner. He served many years as the State Executive Committeeman for Union County to the S.C. Democratic Party.

Surviving are two daughters, Debra Snider and husband Bill of St. Simons Island, GA, Mitzi Rubright and husband Don of Spartanburg, and a son, Toney L. Farr, Sr. and wife Gloria of Pea Ridge. He has eight grandchildren, Greer Hardin and wife Michelle, Toney L. "Tee" Farr, Jr. and wife Stacy, Hannah Farr Vinson and husband David, Lennah Farr, Christina Linebarger, Lance Gregory and wife the late Jennifer Small Gregory, Andrea Eubanks and husband Marty, and Deanna McDade and husband Mike. Mr. Farr has nine great-grandchildren (eight boys and one girl and another one on the way) and eight step-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Farr is also survived with two brothers and three sisters, Charles Farr and wife Deloris, Willard Farr and wife Robin all of Pea Ridge, Faye Farr Webber and husband, the late Jack Webber, Joyce Farr Patrick and husband, the late Paul Patrick, and Sarah Ann Farr.

Mr. Farr is predeceased by one brother, William "Hotshot" Farr, and survived by his wife, Deloris.

Mr. Farr has numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the corona virus pandemic, graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Foster's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Todd Davis and Rev. Dustin Madala.

Active pallbearers will be, Greer Hardin, Tee Farr, Matt Farr, Kevin Farr, Brian Farr, Will Farr, Jackson Farr, and Samuel Farr. Members of the Bojangles Breakfast Club are asked to sit in a group.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Mr. Farr and his beloved wife, Shirley, who passed away March 30, 2020, at a later time.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all the love and prayers extended to them during his time of declining health. A special thanks to Ms. Annie Pearl Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Farr's personal caretaker; Ms. Katy Henderson, his home health nurse for several years; to his homebound caretakers; and to his primary physician, Dr. Ronald Littlefield, and his dedicated staff for their many years of love and care.

Memorials may be made to Foster's Chapel United Methodist Church, Cemetery Trust Fund, P.O. Box 611, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home, 323 Westminister Circle, Union, SC 29379.

