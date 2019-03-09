Donald M. O'Dell

SHARON — Mr. Donald Murray O'Dell, 60, husband of Peggy Gault O'Dell, 3048 Gilchrist Road, Sharon, passed away at his home, Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Mr. O'Dell was born in Chester, March 3, 1959, a son of Betty Gilchrist O'Dell of Chester and the late Walter Murray O'Dell. He was a graduate of Lockhart High School and Spartanburg Technical College. He was retired owner of O'Dell Welding, LLC and was a member of Fairforest Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon. Mr. O'Dell was a member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple and the Lockhart Masonic Lodge # 244. He was also a former member of the Cross Roads Fire Department and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Kevin Brown and wife Tonya of Jonesville; and a very special granddaughter, Karly Brown, also of Jonesville.

He was predeceased by a sister, Diane O'Dell.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Fairforest Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Allen Gregory. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the services.

Memorials may be made to the Union County Council on Aging, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at the home, 3048 Gilchrist Road, Sharon.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com