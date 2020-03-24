Dorothy Maxine Brackett

SPARTANBURG — Dorothy Maxine Brackett, 75, 1155 Maryland Avenue, Spartanburg, SC., passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The wife of Douglas C. Brackett, she was born in Union County and was a daughter of the late Willie Mac Duncan and Mildred Norman.

She was employed as a former Educator and Draftman Engineer for BellSouth. She was a member of Island Creek Baptist Church, where she was a Deaconess, member of the Senior, Gospel and Victory Choirs, Sunday School, Bible Study, Adviser to the Voices of Praise Choir, Culinary Ministry and Decorating Ministry Team. She was associated with the Spartanburg Chapter of the Links Inc., Iris Inc., United Negro College Association, and Director of the Spartanburg Urban League.

She leaves to cherish loving memories two sons, Edgar B. Woody (Mae) of Lyman, SC. and Douglas "Tony" Brackett of N. Hollywood, Ca.; a daughter, Paula Ratliff (Cleo) of Houston, Tx.; a brother, Willie Mack Duncan Jr. (Jackie) of Greenville, SC.; two sisters, Mary D. Foster of Spartanburg, SC. and Gail Suber ( Rev. Michael) of Columbia, SC.; three grandchildren, Derrick Justin Walden of Raleigh, NC, Deniqua Wallace of Greenville, SC, and Jordan E. Woody of Lyman, SC.; a great-grandchild, Camryn K. Walden of Raleigh, NC.; two brothers-in-law, Dr. A. L. Brackett of Spartanburg, SC., and Winfort Brackett (Vera) of Woodbridge, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Ruby Mae Brackett of Cowpens, SC., and Sarah Brackett of Columbia, SC.; an aunt, Rosa Mae Jeter of Somerset, NJ.; and a host of other relatives.

Funeral Service will be Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Island Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney has charge of arrangements.