UNION — Mrs. Dorothy Austin Ramsey, 84, of Woodlawn Manor, widow of Carl Martin Ramsey, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Heartland of Union.

Mrs. Ramsey was born February 18, 1935 in Union, a daughter of Johnnie Lawrence "Josh" Austin and Grace Rogers Austin. She was formerly employed with Buffalo Mill. Mrs. Ramsey was of the Baptist Faith and faithfully attended the Union County Senior Citizen's Group.

Surviving are a daughter, Jane Austin Jordan and Jim Hitchcock of Ooltewah, TN; a grandson, Louis Merriman "Tripp" Jordan, III and his father, Louis Merriman Jordan, Jr., both of Union; and a sister, Polly Haney of Buffalo.

She was predeceased by a brother, John Wesley Austin; a sister, Nancy Austin Beck; and a nephew, Larry Dobbs.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Mr. Francis Ramsey. Visitation will be held immediately following the services at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or Union County Senior Citizen's, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, SC 29379.

