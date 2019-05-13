Dorothy P. Rosborough

COLUMBUS, NC — Dorothy Louise Pettit Rosborough, 78, of Columbus, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. She was the wife of John Clinton Rosborough.

Mrs. Rosborough was a native of Polk County, NC and was a daughter of the late David Andrew and Mary Plexico Pettit, Sr. She was a beautician and a member of Gateway Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Jonathan David and Galina Rosborough of Inman, Christopher Michael and Pam Rosborough of Inman; daughters and son-in-law Deborah Rosborough Dallas of Campobello, Penelope "Penny" and Russell Grady of Boiling Springs; brothers David Andrew (Avanelle) Pettit, Jr. of Union, and James Woodrow Pettit of Union; sisters Annette Pettit Johnson of Union and Mary Jean Sailors of Union; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Gateway Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Gateway Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Davy Shelton and Rev. Tony Pettit. Interment will be in Pacolet Hills Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Prayer Baptist Missions International, 1600 Old Furnace Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.

The family will be at the home of Penny Grady.

E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com

Eggers Funeral Home

Boiling Springs