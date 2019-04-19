Dwight S. Kurtz

BUFFALO — Mr. Dwight Stephen Kurtz, 60, husband of Sally Felder Kurtz, 3693 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo, passed away suddenly Monday, April 15, 2019.

Mr. Kurtz was born in Union, November 10, 1958, a son of the late Harold and Margaret Goodman Kurtz. He was a 1976 graduate of Union High School. He continued his education by receiving a degree in Forestry from Horry-Georgetown Tech and graduating Clemson University in 1981 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Kurtz began his career with the US Army Corp of Engineers, then moved on to the private sector as an engineering consultant. He founded his own engineering firm, DePaul Engineering, and worked alongside his two sons. He was a licensed professional engineer in the states of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.

Dwight was an avid gardener and enjoyed kayaking on the rivers of South Carolina. He served as vice-president of the Union County Clemons Club and was a member of Augsburg Lutheran Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Ashley Margaret Kurtz and husband Jae Wilson of Greenville; two sons, Justin Dwight Kurtz and wife Brandy of Buffalo and Joseph Patrick Kurtz of the home; a sister, Greta Kurtz Roberts and husband Toney of Winston Salem, NC; two brothers, Michael Lee Kurtz of Buffalo and William Brian Kurtz of Lilburn, GA; seven grandchildren, Daniel August Kurtz, Nathaniel Stephen Kurtz, Elijah Samuel Owens, Aeden Chappell Owens, Lillianna Jayde Margaret Kurtz, Maddalena Rose Kurtz, and Aurrellia Violet Kurtz; and several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, William Michael Roberts.

He was predeceased by a son, Stephen Ratchford Kurtz, a sister, Kristi Lucille Kurtz and his maternal grandparents, Currie Lee and Lucille Crowell Goodman.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Augsburg Lutheran Church conducted by Pastor Maria Miller. Interment will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Alan Whitener, George McGrath, Ben Felder, Brian Kurtz, Toney Roberts, Jae Wilson, Daniel Kurtz and Tyler Kirby.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at Holcombe Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Wildlife Federation, 215 Pickens St., Columbia SC 29205 or at SCWF.org.

The family will be at the home, 3693 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com