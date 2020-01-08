Edna K. Davis

BUFFALO — Mrs. Edna Rebecca Ann "Gaga" Kingsmore Davis, 77, wife of Harl Leon Davis, Sr. of Buffalo, went peacefully to her Heavenly home Monday, January 6, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends.

Edna was born the daughter of the late Carrie and Ella Kingsmore. A lifelong resident of the Buffalo Mill Village, she loved the people of Buffalo, and had worked at Buffalo Mill for over 30 years as a Supervisor. She was a lifelong member of Buffalo Baptist Church, where she gave her heart to Jesus as a small child. Edna had taught Children's Sunday School, was a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class, the Chairperson of the Social Committee and helped prepare food every Wednesday for the church family for over 10 years. The children of Buffalo Baptist Church were her passion. She loved to travel. Edna and her husband Leon loved their family, Buffalo Baptist Church family and their community. "Gaga" as she was affectionately known, always hosted family gatherings. She loved to cook and keep the family laughing. Gaga and Papa's house was the home away from home for the entire family.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 57 years are their two children, H. Leon Davis, Jr. and wife Donna of Laurens and Teresa Brock and husband Mark of Buffalo; six grandchildren, Kohen, Allen, Alex, and Brooke Davis and special friend, Mike Chhim, all of Laurens, Bobby Davis and wife LeAnn of Buffalo, Nick Davis and wife Kaci of Union; eight great-grandchildren, Summer, Elizabeth, Nathanial, Linden, Hailee, Bronson, Gracie and Jaxon Davis; one great-great-grandchild, Autumn; a brother, Charles Kingsmore and wife Corene of Greenwood; a very special niece, Charlotte Ochiltree and husband Mac of Buffalo; three sisters-in-law, Valerie Crisp, Mazel Lee Palmer, and Violet High; and a special friend, Louise Sanders.

She is predeceased by eight brothers and sisters, Bob Kingsmore, Earl Kingsmore, Glen Kingsmore, Peggy Moore, Margaret Willard, Francis Burgess, Ella Mae Dallas, and Beverly West; two sisters-in-law, Montina Rikard and Bessie Brown; and a brother-in-law, Elbert Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Buffalo Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Doug Estes, Rev. Tim Anderson, and Rev. Johnny Burgess. Burial will follow at Putman Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Allen Davis, Bronson Davis, Jonathan Burnett, Jeff Morris, Nathanial Davis, and Preston Gibson. Honorary pallbearers will be, Bobby Davis, Alex Davis, Mike Chhin, Linden Davis, Nick Davis, Jaxon Davis, Tyler Pruitt, Brooke Lee, Karly Brown, Kohen Davis, and Ruben Morris. The Willing Workers Sunday School Class of Buffalo Baptist Church and Mrs. Davis's nieces and nephews are asked to sit in a group.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday Evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank B.J. Martin and Amy McCarley of Union County EMS, UCMC ED, Spartanburg Regional 5th floor Heart Center, Rev. Doug Estes, Rev. Lynn Ford, Rev. Johnny Burgess, Rev. Tim Anderson, Beth Anthony, Rev. Mike Bell, Jamie Smith, Louise Sanders, and Kylie Kelly.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Willing Workers Sunday School Class of Buffalo Baptist Church, C/O Betty Joe Simmons, P.O. Box 428, Buffalo, SC 29353.

The family is at the home 135 Forest Meadow Avenue, Buffalo, SC 29353.

