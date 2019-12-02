BUFFALO — Mrs. Edna Stone Jenkins, age 96, widow of Robert Jenkins Jr., of 2615 Buffalo West Springs Hwy., Buffalo, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Jenkins was born January 30, 1923, in Cross Anchor a daughter of the late Byrd Hix Stone and Nora Watson Stone. She was a graduate of Union High School and retired from Torrington & Co. She was the oldest current member of Buffalo United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Katie Lenora Jenkins of the home; a daughter-in-law, Patty Valentine Jenkins; two grandchildren, Mark Stanley Jenkins and wife Amy and Matthew Elliott Jenkins and wife Jennifer; seven great-grandchildren, Martha Kate Jenkins, Mary Tinsley Jenkins, James Lansing Jenkins, Evelyn Paige Jenkins, Elliott Stone Jenkins, Michael Lancaster and Abby Lancaster; and a niece and several nephews and their families.

She was predeceased by a son, Robert Stanley Jenkins; a daughter-in-law, Martha Elliott Jenkins; a sister, Sara Stone Sykes and husband Woodrow; and three brothers, Byrd Lee Stone and wife Janet, Thomas Henry Stone and wife Lois, and James Hubert Stone and wife Grace.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Buffalo United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. Miriam Mick and Rev. Kevin Dalton. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior at Buffalo United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Buffalo United Methodist Church, Air Conditioning Fund, P.O. 176, Buffalo, SC 29321 or to Union County Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 951, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home, 2615 Buffalo West Springs Hwy., Buffalo, SC 29321.

