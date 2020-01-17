Edward Maurice 'Kit' Cordell

UNION — Mr. Edward Maurice "Kit" Cordell, 89, of Union, widower of Joann Foster Cordell, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Union Medical Center.

Mr. Cordell was born February 22, 1930 in Ottaray, a son of the late Carl Eugene Cordell and Louise Elsmore Cordell. He was a 1948 graduate of Union High School and a 1952 graduate of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Mr. Cordell played on the 1946 Union High School State Championship Class A Baseball Team. During his teenage years, he enjoyed delivering groceries for his family's store Cordell Grocery in the Monarch and Ottaray Community. Mr. Cordell moved to Australia to manage plants for Bruck Textiles where he retired after 17 years. Prior to moving to Australia, he worked for Milliken & Company. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy having served in the Korean Conflict. Mr. Cordell was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. He had previously been a football official and had enjoyed traveling with Senior Citizens. Mr. Cordell loved his hometown of Union, its people, activities, and restaurants.

Surviving are his only daughter, Tina Cordell of the home; ten nieces and nephews, Alfred Robert Cordell, Jr. and wife Sherri, De Cordell and wife Annie, Mark Cordell and wife Ann, Doug Queen, Tami Fowler, Rose Robinson, Cheryl Foster Kimble and husband Scott, Michael Foster, Cindy Foster Worthen, and Lynn DeLoatch; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Dr. Alfred Robert Cordell.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. David Bauknight. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Mark Haney, LeRoy Kennedy, Rev. Dr. Tommy Vaughn, John Fallaw, Dr. Allen Charles, and William Earl Sprouse. The following are asked to sit in a group and form the honorary escort, Charles Whitaker, Rick Matthews, Roger Harris, Dr. Russell Caston, Bob Love, Mike Jolly, Bates Scoggins, Frank Hart, "Bonesy" Vaughan, Tommy Sinclair, Tommy Sherbert, Bill Galloway, Glenn Hibbard, and Gordon Roberson.

Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. prior to the services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 201 S. Church Street, Union, SC 29379 or Union County Museum, 127 West Main Street, Union, SC 29379.

