Elease Sumner 'Sister' Osborne

BUFFALO — Mrs. Elease Sumner "Sister" Osborne, 74, 107 Broad Street, Union, widow of James H. "Ozzy" Osborne, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at the home of her granddaughter.

Mrs. Osborne was born May 17, 1945 in Union, a daughter of the late James Burt Sumner and Helen Sumner Sumner. She was a graduate of Union High School and had worked for many years as a Substitute Teacher for Union County Schools. Mrs. Osborne was a lifelong member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she had previously helped with the Children's Ministry.

Surviving are a daughter, Jamie Osborne of Union; a son, Johnny Osborne and wife Lisa of Pauline; two brothers, James B. Sumner and wife Rachel and Robert M. Sumner, all of Union; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Helen Osborne Pike.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Johnny Osborne. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Keith Pike, Jimmy Medford, Cody Alexander, Michael Sartor, and Darrell McKissick.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

The family is at the home of her granddaughter, Brandy Sartor, 1044 Main St., Buffalo, SC 29321.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com