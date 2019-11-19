Elizabeth Smith Farr

UNION — Elizabeth Smith Farr, 61, 134 Forest Circle, Union, SC passed Sunday morning, November 17, 2019.

A native of Union, SC, she was the wife of Harold Dean Farr, Sr., and daughter of the late William Smith, Sr. and Aileen Ruth Harris Smith. She was a graduate of Union High School and was a well accomplished seamstress.

She leaves precious memories to her husband, Harold (Samantha) Farr, Sr.; one son, Harold Dean (Samantha) Farr, Jr.; one daughter, Trinette Nicole Farr; six grandchildren, LaChyna D. Farr, Maryah L. Farr, re'Quan D. Farr, Harold D. Farr, III, Paz'Shunna D. Smith, and Donashia Z. Nash; two brothers, James (Annette) Smith, and William Smith, Jr.; and five sisters, Floree Smith, Barbara Smith, Margie Smith Littlejohn, and Terry (Ralph) Smith, and Diana Smith Thomas.

Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Pacolet River Baptist Association Center. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 136 Forest Circle, Union, SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.