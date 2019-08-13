Elizabeth Ann Kershaw

JONESVILLE — Elizabeth Ann Kershaw, 54, 386 Mt. Joy Church Road, Jonesville, SC, passed August 11, 2019 in Spartanburg Medical Center.

A native of Union, SC she was the daughter of the late J. T. Kershaw and Easter Mae Allen Kershaw Good.

She is survived by brothers, Clifford Allen (Debra), William Allen, Carl Allen, Norman Kershaw, and Walter Correll (Kristie) Kershaw; two sisters, Erica Kershaw and Latasha Smallwood (Marcus); a special friend, Calvin Lindsey; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Bethany AME Church with burial in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, Inc. 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC