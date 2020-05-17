Ellen Thompson Chambers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Thompson Chambers UNION — Ellen Thompson Chambers, 73, died May 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Arenious and Eliza Lyles Thompson and widow of Nathaniel J. Chambers Sr. She was a member of The Nineteenth Street Baptist Church of Washington, DC. She was a 1964 graduate of Sims High School and retired from the Interstate Commerce Commission. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Rubin "Joe" Thompson and Charles Thompson. She is survived by one son, Nathaniel J. Chambers Jr.; two daughters, Pamela Chambers and GiGi (Eugene) Williams; one brother, David Thompson; five sisters, Mary Lou Sims, Daisy Bellamy, Cynthia Thompson, Wilhelmenia (Ronald "Ron") Muhammad, Iownia Thompson; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. A private burial has been held in her honor at Rosemont Cemetery. Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union SC. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ellen (Thompson) Chambers, please visit our floral store at https://www.communitymortuaryinc.com/obituary/Ellen-Chambers/sympathy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Daily Times from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved