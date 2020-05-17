Ellen Thompson Chambers UNION — Ellen Thompson Chambers, 73, died May 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Arenious and Eliza Lyles Thompson and widow of Nathaniel J. Chambers Sr. She was a member of The Nineteenth Street Baptist Church of Washington, DC. She was a 1964 graduate of Sims High School and retired from the Interstate Commerce Commission. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Rubin "Joe" Thompson and Charles Thompson. She is survived by one son, Nathaniel J. Chambers Jr.; two daughters, Pamela Chambers and GiGi (Eugene) Williams; one brother, David Thompson; five sisters, Mary Lou Sims, Daisy Bellamy, Cynthia Thompson, Wilhelmenia (Ronald "Ron") Muhammad, Iownia Thompson; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. A private burial has been held in her honor at Rosemont Cemetery. Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union SC. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ellen (Thompson) Chambers, please visit our floral store at https://www.communitymortuaryinc.com/obituary/Ellen-Chambers/sympathy.
Published in Union Daily Times from May 17 to May 18, 2020.