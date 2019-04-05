Elvie 'Deanie' Bailey Toney

UNION — Mrs. Elvie "Deanie" Vaughan Bailey Toney, 86, went home to be with her Lord, April 2, 2019.

Mrs. Bailey was born in Union, April 18, 1932, a daughter of the late Thomas and Annie Lee Lovelace Vaughan. She was a retired textile worker and a member of Christian Fellowship Baptist Church. Mrs. Toney was a loving Mother and Grandmother.

Surviving are two daughters, Elaine Gault and husband Bobby of Union and Debra Pelham of Jonesville; a son, Timothy Bailey of the home; two sisters, Dorothy Brannon of Union and Ann Placa of Connecticut; a special friend and caregiver, Sara Manis of Union; twelve grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by two sons, Steve "Daddy-O" Bailey and Rickey Bailey; a son-in-law, Steve Pelham; two grandsons; one great-grandson; a sister, Wanda Canupp; and a brother, Ray Vaughan.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Mon Aetna Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Chris Gulledge. Burial will be at Union Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the church prior to the services.

Active pallbearers will be Jonathan Lawson, Chris Lawson, Zachery Poole, Dusty Parker, Clint Bailey and John Aste.

The family wishes to express a special "Thank You" to Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their care of Mrs. Toney during her illness.

Memorial may be made to Mon Aetna Baptist Church, 1431 Lockhart Highway, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home of her daughter, Elaine and Bobby Gault, 105 Gregory Street, Union.

The S.R.Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com