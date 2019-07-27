Ernest Everette Smith

BUFFALO — Mr. Ernest Everette Smith, 84, husband of Joan Sherbert Smith, 108 Mudbridge Road, Buffalo, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Agape Hospice House of Lexington after a brief illness.

Mr. Smith was born in Buffalo, January 1, 1935, a son of the late Ernest Elmore Smith and Eulalia Lawson Smith. He was a graduate of Union High School and Cecil's Business College. Mr. Smith retired from 42 years in the lumber industry having worked at Smith Williams Lumber Co., Clement Lumber and Neely's Lumber. He faithfully served Putman Baptist Church as a Sunday School teacher and Deacon.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Betsy Smith Smoak and husband Jeremiah of Irmo; a son, Rickey Smith and wife Kay of Columbia; five grandchildren, Alan C. Smith, Hannah M. Smith, Angus M. Smoak, June A. Kinney and Nash L. Kinney.

Mr. Smith was predeceased by a brother, Billy Smith.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Putman Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Josh Freeman and Rev. David Freeman.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the church prior to the services. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The following are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers, Ralph Childers, John Ward, Terry Youngblood, Eric Fleming, Trey Newton, Bobby Boulware, Harold Gregory, Tim Rogers, Steve Freeman, Kenny Lancaster and Steve Roark. Members of the Adult Senior Sunday School class are asked to sit in a group.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 128 Library Hill Lane, Lexington, SC 29072.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com