Ethel 'Lois' Rice UNION — Ms. Ethel "Lois" Rice, 74, passed away at her home peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020. Ms. Rice was born on March 13, 1946, in Union, SC to the late Mr Jimmie and Geneva Jeter. Ethel joined Corinth Baptist Church at an early age; continued her membership there until her untimely death. She graduated from the Historical Sims High in 1965. She was employed with Union County as an Administrative Assistant for 28 years until she retired. Surviving Ethel are her four sons, Kenneth W. Rice, Anthony L. Rice, Alvin C. Rice, and Constant E. Rice; two brothers, James Jeter (Long Island,NY) and Jimmie Jeter (Burlington, NC); three sisters, Barbara Epps (Santuc, SC), Joyce Falls (Union,SC); Beverly Wilson (Baltimore, MD). She has seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The viewing for the public will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Union Community Funeral Home. Services will be graveside at Union Memorial Gardens 1 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020. The family is receiving family and friends in the home at 115 Crescent Road, Union, SC 29379. Union Community Funeral Home is in trusted with the services. Please follow www.unioncommunityfuneralhome.com for any updates.

Published in Union Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Union Community Funeral Home
MAY
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Union Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Union Community Funeral Home
219 W Main St
Union, SC 29379
(864) 427-0631
