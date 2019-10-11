Fannie Ruth Hyatt

UNION — Mrs. Fannie Ruth Gist Hyatt, widow of Sidney S. Hyatt, passed away on October 9, 2019, just 6 days shy of her 99th birthday.

She was born on October 15, 1920 to the late Ben and Myrtle L. Gist. She was the great-great granddaughter of the late South Carolina Governor William Henry Gist. Mrs. Hyatt was a graduate of West Springs High School and was retired from Milliken & Co., having worked at Excelsior and Ottaray Mills. After retiring she was an Avon Representative for 30 years. She was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Mrs. Hyatt loved to cook for the sick and doing for others, especially her chicken pot pie.

Mrs. Hyatt was an active and lifelong member of Bogansville United Methodist Church. She always made sure to keep the Social Hall festive and flowers in the Sanctuary for Sunday Worship Service. She was a member of the choir, Chairman of the Worship Committee, a member of the Mary Sue Keith Sunday School Class, and was a member of United Methodist Women of which she served as President for a number of years. Mrs. Hyatt had previously taught Sunday School for many years.

She was predeceased by her only child, Sydney Wayne Hyatt; a granddaughter, Cathy Hyatt; and her four sisters, Agnes Adams, Carrie Gregory, Mildred Bogan, and Erlene Hyatt. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Ann S. Hyatt; her three grandchildren, Linda Ham, Roger Hyatt and Michelle Moore, and Benjamin Hyatt and wife Jamie; six grandchildren, Justin Ham and Casey, Brooke Ham and Jason, Avery Hyatt, Shelby Hyatt, Dawson Hyatt, and Peyton Hyatt; two great-grandchildren, Jace Stemple and Gracyn Ham; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Bogansville United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. Don Alexander. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Ronnie Lawson, Billy Lawson, Rodney Bogan, Wayne Henderson, Tim Stevens, and Jeff Lawson. The following are asked to serve as the honorary escort, members of the United Methodist Women, Crescent Hospice Caregivers, Home Instead Caregiver, Krystal Robinson, and Comfort Keepers Caregiver Haley Youngblood.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. prior to the services at the church.

Memorials may be made to Bogansville United Methodist Church, 4052 Buffalo West Springs Highway, Jonesville, SC 29353.

The family is at the home of her daughter-in-law, Ann Hyatt, 4864 Buffalo West Springs Highway, Pauline, SC 29374.

