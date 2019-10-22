Frances Willard Mitchell

BUFFALO — Mrs. Frances Willard Mitchell, 86, 959 Main Street, Buffalo, widow of Reuben "RD" Mitchell, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.

Mrs. Mitchell was born October 28, 1932 in Union, a daughter of the late Barth Willard and Maggie Scott. She was a graduate of Union High School and retired from Conso after 40 years. Mrs. Mitchell was a member of Buffalo United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Pat Flood Circle.

Surviving are a son, Timothy Mitchell and wife Debra of Union; three grandchildren, Susan Mitchell and fiancée Troy Legner of Spartanburg, Christina Cody and husband Brian of Gaffney, and Shane Mitchell and wife Catie of Gaffney; two great-grandchildren, C.J. and Bryce Cody; two sisters, Hazel Nance of Union and Dolly Pitman and husband Jim of Buffalo; and a brother, Wayne Willard of Union.

She was predeceased by a son, David Mitchell; and six brothers, JT, Ned, Dean, Barth, William, and Clarence Willard.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Buffalo United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. Miriam Mick and Rev. Kevin Dalton. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Russ Sanders, Tim Harrison, Mike Walker, Donnie Lunsford, Johnny Gregory, and Codey Sanders. The following are asked to sit with the family, Betty Jones, Robert and Peggy Queen, Paul Rice, and Dennis Crisp.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Buffalo United Methodist Church, Air Conditioning Fund, P.O. Box 176, Buffalo, SC 29321.

The family will be at the home, 959 Main Street, Buffalo, SC 29321.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com