Frank George Glenn, Jr.

JONESVILLE — Mr. Frank George Glenn, Jr., "GG," 117 Pecan Drive, Jonesville, SC, widower of Mrs. Shirley Crawford Glenn, died Tuesday March 24, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Glenn was born December 18, 1946, a son of the late FG and Kathleen Smith Glenn. Mr. Glenn was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Kelton, was a Member of the Oakhill Masonic Lodge in Pageland, SC, and was a Veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam. His passions in life were fishing and cooking with his family. He was also one of the top salesman in the car industry for over 30 years.

Survivors include three sons, Gerald Glenn of Woodridge, Va., Jerome Glenn (Lorraine) and Frank George Glenn III (Brenda Lee), all of Jonesville; one brother, Monroe Glenn of Charlotte, NC; one sister, Jeannette Glenn Gregory (Ronnie) of Charlotte; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a number of friends and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Rudolph Glenn.

Family graveside services will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at noon at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Kelton with Pastor James Tillotson officiating. The family is at the home.

Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of the arrangements.

