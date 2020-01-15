Frank Bruce Sparks

UNION — Mr. Bruce Sparks, 77, husband of Candace Kay Davis Sparks, 712 Brown's Creek Church Road, Union, passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Monday, January 13, 2020 after an extended illness.

Mr. Sparks was born in Union, July 27, 1942, a son of the late Hay Fant Sparks, Sr. and Josephine Hall Sparks. He was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and a member of New Life Baptist Church. He served on several mission trips around the globe: Cuba, Nicaragua, Brazil and England. A Sunday School teacher for 50 years at Brown's Creek Baptist Church, he also served as a Deacon, a Choir member and secretary of the Brotherhood at the church. Mr. Sparks was an assistant chaplain of the Union County Senior Citizens. He was part of the cast of Judgement House at New Life Baptist Church.

Mr. Sparks was a 1960 graduate of Union High School and attended the University of South Carolina. He retired from Bell South after 38 years, SCDNR after 9 years and was a veteran of SC National Guard. He was an avid duck hunter.

Mr. Sparks leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Kay, of the home; two daughters, Candace S. Osborne and husband Mark of Prosperity and Stephanie K. Sparks of Union; one son, Bruce Sparks, Jr. and wife Heather of Union; five grandchildren, Grant Osborne of Prosperity, Hayden Osborne of Prosperity, Evan Sparks of Charleston, Madelyn Sparks and Joseph Sparks of Union.

Mr. Sparks was predeceased by two brothers, Hay Fant Sparks, Jr. and Glen Alfred Sparks, Sr.; his father-in-law, Ed Davis; his mother-in-law, Ruby Ivey Davis; a sister-in-law, Wanda Davis Petty and a brother-in-law, Don E. Davis.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Shannon Faulkner, Rev. Taylor Wells and Rev. Todd Davis.

A celebratory visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening, January 17, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church where refreshments will be served.

Visitation will also be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the services.

Past and present Sunday School students of Mr. Sparks, past and present AT&T employees along with past and present employees of the Dept. of Natural Resources are asked to sit in a group.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be made to New Life Baptist Church, Building Fund, 502 Meansville Rd., Union, SC 29379 or to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the prayers and support during his illness.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com