Freddy Lee Loftis

BUFFALO — Mr. Freddy Lee Loftis, 63, 986 Meadow Woods Roads, Buffalo, husband of Wanda Gresham Loftis, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Loftis was born in Anderson, March 8, 1956, a son of the late Fred B. Loftis and Frances Evans Loftis. He graduated from Westside High School in Anderson and was retired after 36 years with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church. Mr. Loftis was a loving Husband, Father and Papa.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a "daughter," Hailey Gresham, reared in the home and her fiancé, Nick Davis; a grandson, Riley Joel Davis, of the home; a brother-in-law, Wayne Gresham and wife Andrea of Union; a niece, Alexis Gresham; two nephews, Wayne Gresham II and Tyler Gresham and wife, Donielle; a great niece, Bristol Gresham and a great nephew, Colt Gresham all of Buffalo; and a "brother," George Faucette and wife, Nancy of Shelby, NC.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at S.R. Holcombe Chapel conducted by Rev. Scott Cobb.

Members and former members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and caregivers from Hospice Care of South Carolina are asked to sit in a group.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to Hospice Care of South Carolina and especially to Richard Miller, Jamie Duncan, Charlene Gibson, Charletta White and Lisa Lindler.

Visitation was held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lakeside Baptist Church, 640 Lakeside Dr., Union, SC 29379 or Hospice Care of South Carolina 408 N. Duncan Bypass, Suite 6, Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at the home.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com