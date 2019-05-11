Gene W. Dover

UNION — Mr. Gene Wayne Dover, 78, 159 Pasture Drive, Union, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Center.

Mr. Dover was born in Union, April 29, 1941, a son of the late Leroy and Irene Gault Dover. He retired from Daniel Construction and was a member of McCutchen Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Dover is survived by a sister, Ann Peigler and husband Kenneth of Union; several nieces and nephews including Lisa Kendrick Davis of Union, who was reared in the home; Kenny Peigler of Union and special great-niece, Jayci Cameron Wright; and two great-nephews, J.T. Wright and Chris Peigler, all of Union.

He was predeceased by a sister, Brenda D. Duncan; and two brothers, Bud Dover and Kenneth Dover.

Graveside services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Rosemont Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

The family will be at the home of his sister, Ann and Kenneth Peigler, 114 Cedar Street, Union.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

