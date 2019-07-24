George W. Frazier

UNION — Mr. George W. Frazier, 86, died Saturday, June 29.

He was born January 31, 1933, a son of the late Edgar Frazier and Minnie Lee Turner.

He is survived by a son, Don Frazier of Union; a daughter, Theresa Cooper of Lexington; two brothers, Allen Frazier, Kenneth Frazier; three grandchildren, Brian Frazier, Lisa Sinclair, Ashley Rivard; and two great-grandchildren, Ciarra Darity and Gabriel Sinclair.

He was predeceased by five brothers and four sisters.

A celebration of life service will be held will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Pastor Jay Wingard officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 2250 Pine Sttreet, West Columbia, SC 29170.