George W. Frazier

UNION — Mr. George W. Frazier, 86, died Saturday, June 29.

He was born January 31, 1933, a son of the late Edgar Frazier and Minnie Lee Turner.

He is survived by a son, Don Frazier of Union; a daughter, Theresa Cooper of Lexington; two brothers, Allen Frazier, Kenneth Frazier; three grandchildren, Brian Frazier, Lisa Sinclair, Ashley Rivard; and two great-grandchildren, Ciarra Darity and Gabriel Sinclair.

He was predeceased by five brothers and four sisters.

A celebration of life service will be held will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Pastor Jay Wingard officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 2250 Pine Sttreet, West Columbia, SC 29170.
Published in Union Daily Times from July 24 to July 25, 2019
