Gerald Wayne Brock

WHITMIRE — Mr. Gerald Wayne Brock, 79, husband of Betty Osborne Brock, 423 Colonial Drive, Whitmire passed away, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Brock was born in Newberry Co., August 31, 1941, a son of the late J.B. and Elberta Morris Brock. He was a graduate of Whitmire High School and retired from Torrington Company. Mr. Brock was a member of the Whitmire Pentecostal Holiness Church and a member of the Goldie Club of Macedonia Lutheran Church. He was also a Shriner, a member of the Roseboro Masonic Lodge #195 in Whitmire and a member of the Torrington and Timken Retirees Club. He enjoyed going to the Buffalo Opry House and the Union Station Music Depot as he loved the steel guitars. Mr. Brock loved the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, and cooking boiled peanuts. He always enjoyed being with family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 61 years, Betty, are a daughter, Donna Erskine and husband Danny of Union; two sisters, Linda B. Hyler and husband Richard and Dianne B. Felker and husband Mike, all of Newberry; two granddaughters, Lesley Gregory and husband Jonathan of Union and Nicole McMurray of the home; two great-grandsons, Jase Brock Edwards and Levi Alan McMurray, both of the home; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services with Masonic Rites will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Whitmire Pentecostal Holiness Church conducted by Rev. Eddie Duncan and Rev. Ray Massey.

Active pallbearers will be Jonathan Gregory, Danny Erskine, Lee McKee, Roy Doolittle, Mike Cheatham, and Danny Wayne Nichols. The honorary escort will be Torrington and Timken Retirees, Mickey Yarbrough and Bruce McMurtury.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday evening at the church.

Memorials may be made to Whitmire Pentecostal Holiness Church, 21 Broom Street, Whitmire, SC 29178.

The family will be at the home, 423 Colonial Drive, Whitmire.

