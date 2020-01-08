Gracie Elizabeth Scronce

SHARON — Gracie Elizabeth Scronce "Gracie Beth," 5 weeks old, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Born November 4, 2019, she was the beloved daughter of Brittany Ann Gregory and Josh Scronce.

Survivors in addition to her parents are grandparents April and Brad Childers, Glenn Scronce, Mike and Paulette Warmoth; aunt and uncle Marissa and Troy Prosser; cousins Carsyn and Lydia; and a sister with four paws, Molly.

She was predeceased by her grandfather, Dennis "BB" Gregory.

Graveside services were held at Rose Hill Cemetery, York, SC.

Ford and Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC.