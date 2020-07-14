HAROLD FULLER

Harold 'Dean' 'Sonny' Fuller

MCDONOUGH, GA — Mr. Harold "Dean" "Sonny" Fuller, 76, of McDonough, Georgia passed away July 11, 2020.

He was born in Union, South Carolina, to the late Earl Robert and Frances Willard Loven Fuller.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Kaye Fincher Fuller; and by two brothers, Donald Paul Fuller and Billy Joe Fuller.

He received an Associate's Degree from Massey College in Atlanta. Dean retired after 35 years with Allied Systems, Inc. as Vice President of Communication and Information. He was President of Allied Credit Union. He was a member of the Forest Park Optimist Club and was the Booster Club President at Morrow High School. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing golf and traveling.

Survivors include his sons, Christopher Dean (Kerri) Fuller of Woodstock and Stephen Michael (Jennifer) Fuller of Carrollton; grandchildren, Grayson Dean Fuller, Benjamin Christopher Fuller, Lindsey Grace Fuller and Bryson Michael Fuller; brother, Franklin Delo (Freida) Fuller of Union, SC.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 — 2 p.m. in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.

Friends may visit the family Wednesday from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.

Haisten Funeral Home, McDonough, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.haistenfunerals.com.