1/
HAROLD FULLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HAROLD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Harold 'Dean' 'Sonny' Fuller

MCDONOUGH, GA — Mr. Harold "Dean" "Sonny" Fuller, 76, of McDonough, Georgia passed away July 11, 2020.

He was born in Union, South Carolina, to the late Earl Robert and Frances Willard Loven Fuller.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Kaye Fincher Fuller; and by two brothers, Donald Paul Fuller and Billy Joe Fuller.

He received an Associate's Degree from Massey College in Atlanta. Dean retired after 35 years with Allied Systems, Inc. as Vice President of Communication and Information. He was President of Allied Credit Union. He was a member of the Forest Park Optimist Club and was the Booster Club President at Morrow High School. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing golf and traveling.

Survivors include his sons, Christopher Dean (Kerri) Fuller of Woodstock and Stephen Michael (Jennifer) Fuller of Carrollton; grandchildren, Grayson Dean Fuller, Benjamin Christopher Fuller, Lindsey Grace Fuller and Bryson Michael Fuller; brother, Franklin Delo (Freida) Fuller of Union, SC.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 — 2 p.m. in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.

Friends may visit the family Wednesday from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.

Haisten Funeral Home, McDonough, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.haistenfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Daily Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haisten Funerals & Cremations
1745 Zack Hinton Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
7709148833
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved