Harriet Hutcherson Eaves

JONESVILLE — Mrs. Harriet Hutcherson Eaves, 68, wife of David Eave, 221 Burgess Road, Jonesville, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Mrs. Eaves was born January 8, 1952 in Union, a daughter of the late Harry and Nancy Jones Hutcherson. She was a 1970 graduate of Union High School and a graduate of Spartanburg Technical College. Mrs. Eaves was retired from Provident Community Bank and had previously been employed with Joe Jenkins and Associates in Spartanburg and Foster Tool and Supply in Laurens. She was a member of Philippi Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a sister, Margaret Willard of Union; a brother, Dennis Hutcherson of Jonesville; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Amy Sanders and husband Chris of Jonesville; three special great-nieces, Tessa, Maisie, and Willa Garner; and a host of special friends including Renee Vassey of Union.

She was predeceased by a sister, Brenda H. Caldwell; and a brother, Steve Hutcherson.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice House, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg SC 29303 or to Philippi Baptist Church, 327 Philippi Church Road, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home, 221 Burgess Road, Jonesville, SC 29353.

