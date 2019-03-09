Haskell O'Neil 'Neil' Howell

UNION — Mr. Haskell O'Neil "Neil" Howell, 72, husband of Janice "Jan" Howell, 226 Woodhaven Drive, Union, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Howell was born November 13, 1946 in Union, a son of the late Albert Maurice Howell and Lena Margaret Vaughan Howell. He was a graduate of Lockhart High School, he attended Clemson University, and was a graduate of USC-Union. Mr. Howell retired as a Lab Specialist from the City of Union Waste Water Treatment Department and was a part-time employee of Holcombe Funeral Home. He retired after 39 years from the South Carolina National Guard. Mr. Howell was an active member of Philippi Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon, a member of the Adult Men's Sunday School Class, a former Sunday School Teacher, and former Training Union Director.

Mr. Howell was a Master Mason with Union Masonic Lodge #75, where he was the current Senior Warden, and was member of the former John A. Fant Masonic Lodge from 1975 until 2003. He was a member of the Union York Rite Bodies, Hejaz Shriners, Piedmont Council #440 AMD, and Tall Cedars of Lebanon of North America. Mr. Howell was a historian and genealogist, he was currently serving on the Board of Directors of the Union County Historical Society and had recently written the history of Union Masonic Lodge #75 for the 200th anniversary. He was a member and Past-President of the Union Rotary Club, a member of the South Carolina Rural Water Association, and was a lifetime member of the Waste Water Environmental Association of South Carolina. Mr. Howell was a former member of the Board of Directors and past Chairman of the Brown's Creek Water District and a former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Union Academy.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 45 years are a daughter, Jane Howell Taylor and husband Jamison of Union; a sister, Marsha Howell Fuller and husband Sonny of Clinton; a brother, Charles "Charlie" Howell and wife Tanya of Shelby; three grandchildren, Katie Marie Taylor, Ari Elizabeth Taylor, and Davis O'Neil Taylor; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and a host of friends.

He was predeceased by an infant son, Ari O'Neil Howell; a sister, Charlene Howell Nance, and his in-laws, Guy and Guynelle Howell.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Philippi Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Brad Goodale, Rev. Robert Scott, and Rev. Brian Redding. Burial with Military Honors and Masonic Rites followed in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Alfred Belk, Andy Fowler, Adam Howell, DeWayne Nance, Brandon Fuller, Caleb Howell, and John Williams. The following are asked to serve as the honorary escort, the Adult Men's Sunday School Class, Deacons, and former Deacons of Philippi Baptist Church, the Union Rotary Club, the Board of Directors of the Union County Historical Society, current and former employees of the City of Union Waste Water Department, and members of the Union Masonic Lodge #75.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Philippi Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to, Philippi Baptist Church, C/O the Debt Retirement Fund, 327 Philippi Church Rd., Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home, 226 Woodhaven Drive, Union, SC 29379.

