Hayes Byrd, Jr.

UNION — Funeral services for Hayes Byrd, Jr., 58, of Union, SC will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Paul Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery.

He was the son of Sylvia Elmira Shell Byrd and the late Hayes Byrd, Sr. He was a member of Saint Paul Baptist Church. Hayes received a Bachelor's Degree from USC in Columbia, SC and two Master's Degrees from South University in Columbia, SC and Michigan. He was A former paralegal for the SC Supreme Court.

He is survived by one son, Hayes O'Ryan Byrd III; four sisters, Angela Byrd, Theresa Byrd, Debra Byrd and Sharon Richardson; one stepsister, Audrey Hopkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.