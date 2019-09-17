Hazel Walton Mills

UNION — Mrs. Hazel Walton Mills, 80, wife of Benjamin Mills, 214 Williford Road, Union, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Mills was born October 23, 1938 in Union, a daughter of the late Andrew "Jack" Walton and Nellie Williford Walton. She was a graduate of Union High School and retired from Milliken & Company. Mrs. Mills was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She was first married to the late J.D. Nix.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Marlene Mayfield of Spartanburg and Donna Floyd of Union; two sons, Dennis Nix and wife Tina and Rickey Mills, all of Union; a brother, Jerry Walton and wife Christine of Union; four grandchildren, Nikki Mills, Taylor Mills, Benji Nix and wife Colleen and Pamela Floyd; four great-grandchildren, Chelsey Nix, Autumn Nix, Collin Mills, and Aerial Mills; one great-grandson, Blaine Floyd reared in the home; a special friend Betty Farr; and her beloved pet of 17 years, Craig.

She was predeceased by a sister, Doretha White and a brother, Jackie Walton.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Ross Wilson and Rev. Guy Langston.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Hospice Care of South Carolina, Ann and Charlene, the staff of Spartanburg Regional Hospital System and Home Care Services, Nicki Ivey, Darlene Howell, Bobby Butt for their care of Mrs. Mills during her illness.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 763 Neal Shoals Road, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home of her son, Dennis Nix, 187 Wilson Road, Union and at their respective homes.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com