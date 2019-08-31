Mrs. Helen V. Belk

UNION — Mrs. Helen Vaughan Belk, 92, 351 Philippi Church Road, Union, SC, widow of Fred H. Belk, passed away early Thursday morning, August 29, 2019 at the home of her daughter.

Mrs. Belk was born September 13, 1926, in Union, a daughter of the late Sidney Vaughan and Frances "Fannie" Adams Vaughan. She was a graduate of Union High School and a faithful member of Philippi Baptist Church. Mrs. Belk was the oldest living member of Philippi at the time of her death and she was a member of Senior Adult Ladies Sunday School Class. She retired after forty-two years as director of Union County Office of Voter Registration.

Surviving are a daughter, Melinda B. Wilburn and two sons, Alfred Belk and wife Harriette and John Roy "Butch" Belk, all of Union; grandchildren, Kevin H. Belk and wife, Charlotte of Charleston, James Belk and Kelly W. Shropshire and husband, Kevin, all of Union, Betsy W. Hatten and husband, Jay of Greer, Amanda W. Ferguson and husband, Bill, of Union, Stacy B. Lawson and husband, Chad of Piedmont, Myra B. Boulware and husband, Phillip, of Union, and Kelsey B. Johnson and husband, Michael, of Union; and twenty-one great grandchildren.

Mrs. Belk was predeceased by three sisters, Katie Johnson, Margaret Howell and Dorothy Fowler; and one great-granddaughter, Mia Faith Shropshire.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Philippi Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Robert M. Scott, Rev. Brad Goodale and Rev. Chad Lawson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Active Pallbearers will be Kevin Belk, James Belk, Bill Ferguson, Jay Hatten, Kevin Shropshire, Phillip Boulware, Jamison Taylor and Andy Fowler.

The following are asked to sit in a group and form the honorary escort, Mrs. Belk's Sunday School Class, Mark Ivey, Rick McLeod, Eddie Gibson, Troy Vaughan, Glenn and Emily Ivey, Tanya Martin and MSA Hospice nurses and staff.

Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. prior to the services at Philippi Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Philippi Baptist Church Building Fund, 327 Philippi Church Road, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home of her daughter, Melinda B. Wilburn, 253 Lakeside Drive, Union, SC 29379.

