Helen Dill Crocker

CHARLOTTE, NC — Mrs. Helen Dill Crocker, 84, widow of Rev. W. Larry Crocker, formerly of Union, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home in Charlotte.

Mrs. Crocker was born in Union, January 25, 1935, a daughter of the late Fred B. and Iva Ruth Knight Dill. She was a graduate of Union High School and a member at Cane Creek Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Crocker was active in several churches during her husband's ministry. She had formerly served as manager of the Montreat Presbyterian Home in Montreat, NC.

Surviving are a daughter, Penny Crocker Wasmund of Charlotte; two sons, William Larry "Billy" Crocker, Jr. and wife Lisa of Rock Hill and Peter Benson Crocker and wife Lorie of Lake Lure, NC; grandchildren, Shelley Hough and husband Luke, Mikki Crocker, Amy Crocker, Paul Wasmund and wife Kayli, Peggy Wasmund, Patrick Crocker, Andrew Wheeler and Kevin Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Lawson Hough and Shepard Hough; and several niece and nephews.

Mrs. Crocker was predeceased by two brothers, James and Harold Dill.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Cane Creek Presbyterian Church conducted by Rev. Robert Pettit. The family will receive friends immediately following the services.

Memorials may be made to Cane Creek Presbyterian Church, 120 Cane Creek Church Road, Union, SC 29379.

