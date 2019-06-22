HENRY MILLWOOD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY MILLWOOD.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Henry Thomas Millwood

UNION — Mr. Henry Thomas Millwood, 87, husband of Mrs. Patty Stanley Millwood, 210 Pineland Avenue, died Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Millwood was born March 12, 1932, a son of the late Nathaniel and Emma Wright Millwood. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Buffalo and was a US Veteran having served in the Navy.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Hank Millwood (Petey), Todd Millwood; three daughters, Tammy Moore (Mike), Crystal Grady (David), Cindy Caldwell (Martin); one brother, Frank Millwood (Marian); grandchildren, Michael (Hope), Blaine (Danielle) Moore, Dustin (Kayla), Devin, Makayla, Makenzie (Storm) Grady, Sarah and Charles Lee, Sierra Gregory (Jacob), Bonnie, Cassie and Chloe Steadman; a great-grandchild, Emberleigh Gregory; special family members, Bonita and Gary Suggs, Wayne and Julie Suggs, Kent and Roxanne Suggs; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son, Homer Anderson; a daughter, Dawn Millwood Lee; two brothers, James "Chub" Millwood and Winifred "Wink" Millwood; and four sisters, Agatha "Jack" Vinson, Bernice "Bunt" Haney, Emma Jean "Jean" Miller, Vernail "Nail" Lacount.

Memorial services were held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Buffalo with Pastor Johnny Burgess officiating.

The family received friends from noon-1 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of the arrangements.

lewisfuneralhomeofunion.com
Published in Union Daily Times from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.