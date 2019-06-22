Henry Thomas Millwood

UNION — Mr. Henry Thomas Millwood, 87, husband of Mrs. Patty Stanley Millwood, 210 Pineland Avenue, died Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Millwood was born March 12, 1932, a son of the late Nathaniel and Emma Wright Millwood. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Buffalo and was a US Veteran having served in the Navy.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Hank Millwood (Petey), Todd Millwood; three daughters, Tammy Moore (Mike), Crystal Grady (David), Cindy Caldwell (Martin); one brother, Frank Millwood (Marian); grandchildren, Michael (Hope), Blaine (Danielle) Moore, Dustin (Kayla), Devin, Makayla, Makenzie (Storm) Grady, Sarah and Charles Lee, Sierra Gregory (Jacob), Bonnie, Cassie and Chloe Steadman; a great-grandchild, Emberleigh Gregory; special family members, Bonita and Gary Suggs, Wayne and Julie Suggs, Kent and Roxanne Suggs; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son, Homer Anderson; a daughter, Dawn Millwood Lee; two brothers, James "Chub" Millwood and Winifred "Wink" Millwood; and four sisters, Agatha "Jack" Vinson, Bernice "Bunt" Haney, Emma Jean "Jean" Miller, Vernail "Nail" Lacount.

Memorial services were held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Buffalo with Pastor Johnny Burgess officiating.

The family received friends from noon-1 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of the arrangements.

lewisfuneralhomeofunion.com