Holly Latrelle Lawson

FORT WORTH, TX — Holly Latrelle Lawson, 41, formerly of Buffalo, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Stonegate Hospice in Fort Worth, TX.

Holly was born in Union, November 8, 1978, a daughter of Stanley "Bud" Lawson and Joan Voiselle Lawson of Buffalo. She was a 1997 graduate of Union High School. Holly attended North Greenville University and earned her bachelor's degree from The University of Texas in Arlington, along with her teaching certificate. Holly taught Kindergarten in Texas from 2012 until her diagnosis of Cervical Cancer. Currently she worked with Cervivor, traveling as an ambassador and lobbying in Washington for Cervical Cancer Awareness. While in college Holly worked with the Children's Ministry at Mission Arlington. She was a faithful member of Buffalo Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her parents are a sister, Beth Maxwell and husband Eric, and their children, Maci and Chloe of Cupertino, CA; an aunt, Jill Brown and husband Troy of Buffalo; two cousins, Jay Voiselle and wife Renarda and Suzy Garner and husband Michael, all of Union; her best friend, Jill Bishop Edwards of Greenville; and a special friend, Claude Swain of Texas.

Holly's wishes were that her body be donated to the Medical University of Texas for Cancer Research. A celebration of life service will be held at Buffalo Baptist Church at a later date.

Memorials may be made to National Cancer Institution, Cervical Cancer Research, BG 9609 MSC 9760, 9609 Medical Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892-9760.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com