Horace Lee Lott

UNION — Horace Lee Lott, 51, 105 North Enterprise Street, entered into eternal rest at his home on April 15, 2020 under the care of Spartanburg Regional Hospice Care.

He was the husband of Betty Ann Davis-Lott. He was the son of Bennie Lott and the late Emma Mae Beacham-Lott. He was educated by Union County Schools. He was retired from the City Of Union as a Sanitation Worker for 23 1/2 years.

He leaves fond memories to his wife, Betty Ann Davis-Lott; his father, Bennie Lott; and his children, Deitrich Lott and Horace Lott, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC, Carlos Davis and Cedric Davis, of Union, SC, Taylor Worthy, Iasia (Molly) Worthy, Erik Kershaw, Jameson Lott, Aleah McCall-Eison and Emily Lott, all of the home; sisters, Elaine Lott (Tony Jeter), Carolyn (Melvin) Coleman of Union, SC; brother, James Lott (Angie McCall); father-in-law, Bennie Mitchell; son-in-law Joshua Kennedy; and sister-in-law, Vanessa Glenn, all of Union, SC; grandchildren, Carlos Davis, Jr. Anthony Davis, Keshon, Kemon, Jakeria and Kaley Kennedy, JaSiya Davis; and a host of other relatives.

He was predeceased by his mother, Emma Mae Beacham-Lott; daughter, Lacey Davis-Kennedy; and sister, Catina Beacham.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Maple Ridge Baptist Church, 635 Neal Shoals Road, Union SC 29379. The viewing will be held at Union Community Funeral Home on April 20, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Union Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.