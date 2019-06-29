Harold Dean Morris

JONESVILLE — Mr. Harold Dean Morris, 85, husband of Joyce Carter Morris of 433 Morris Farm Road, Jonesville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Morris was born January 15, 1934 in Union, a son of the late Pierce Morris and Myrtle Reeves Morris. He was a 1952 graduate of Jonesville High School and retired as a dairy farmer and truck driver. Mr. Morris was retired from the South Carolina National Guard after 30 years of service. He was an active member of Oakbrook Community Church for 18 years before his health declined. Mr. Morris was previously a member of Gilead Baptist Church for 66 years where he taught Sunday school, was a member of the choir, and a deacon. He previously sang with various gospel groups.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 62 years are a daughter, Tamara Morris Burgess and husband Rev. Randy Burgess of Jonesville; two sons, Joel Dean Morris and wife Pam of Jonesville, and Eric Todd Morris and wife Tami of Granite Falls, NC; four grandchildren, Lacey Burgess, Jessica Morris Burgess and husband Aaron, Joshua Morris, and Katie Morris; four great-grandchildren, Mattilyn Burgess, Makenna Burgess, Jocie Burgess, and Levi Burgess; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by an infant son, Randall Wayne Morris; a sister, Rachel Morris Bobo; five brothers, Charles Morris, Francis Morris, John Morris, Don Morris, and Grayson Morris; and his mother and father-in-law, Guy and Martha Carter.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home Chapel, Union conducted by the Rev. Randy Burgess, Rev. Shawn Ingle, and Rev. Bill Adams. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Rev. Randy Burgess, Ray Gray, Mike Rector, Dennis Shetley, Donald Smith, and Robert White. The following are asked to sit in a group and form the honorary escort, Bobby Lipsey, Nickie Ivey, and Bobbie Butts.

Visitation will be held from 2-3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Union.

The family would like to thank the nurses of Home Health, Nickie Ivey and Bobbie Butts, for their love and care for Mr. Morris.

Memorials may be made to Oakbrook Community Church, P.O. Box 538, Jonesville, SC 29353.

The family is at the home of his daughter, Tamara and Rev. Randy Burgess, 415 Morris Farm Road, Jonesville, SC 29353.

