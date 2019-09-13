Jack B. Webber

UNION — Jack Bartley Webber, 88, 4373 Jonesville-Lockhart Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Cherokee County, he was the husband of Lennah Faye Farr Webber and son of the late Richard LeMaster Webber and Edessie Harrill Webber. He graduated from Lockhart High School, attended Clemson University where he played football, and was a U. S. Army veteran. Jack was formerly employed by Milliken, retired from Ithica Textiles, was the former Mayor of Lockhart and a former Magistrate for the Pinckneyville Township. He loved his family (especially his beloved grandchildren), gardening, fishing, golf and was an avid Clemson fan. He was well known for his mild manner, tender heart and had a wonderful sense of humor. Jack was a member of Foster's Chapel United Methodist Church and a former member of Lockhart United Methodist Church where he served on various committees.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Angela Webber Padillo of Rock Hill; three grandchildren, Amanda Padillo, Anthony Padillo and Isabella Padillo; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Grady Webber.

The family would like to extend special thanks to MSA Hospice of Union.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Foster's Chapel United Methodist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at the Church with Reverend Glenn Ridelin and Reverend Dustin Madala officiating. Interment will be in the Foster's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in memory of Jack Webber to Foster's Chapel United Methodist Church, 392 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, SC 29353.

