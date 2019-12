Booker

KILLEN, TX — CSM James Russell Booker (Bubba) of Killen, Texas was born May 5, 1943, to the late William and Elizabeth (Rice) Booker in Union, SC. He departed this life on November 30, 2019 in the VA Hospital, Killen, Texas.

His funeral will be in Killen, Texas. A memorial will be held at a later date.