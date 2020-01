Booker

UNION — CSM James R. Booker (Bubba), the husband of the late Anna Booker, entered into eternal rest November 30, 2019 in the VA hospital in Killen, Texas.

He was the son of the late William and Elizabeth (Rice) Booker.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Beatty's Chapel AME Zion Church, 130 Beatty's Chapel Church Road, Union, SC, at 2 p.m.

The Booker Family.