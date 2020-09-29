JAMES FAUCETT

James Harold Faucett

AIKEN — James Harold Faucett, 89, died on September 27, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

He leaves his wife of 64 years, Edith (Wilson) Faucett; his son, Jerry Faucett (Anna) of Mount Vernon, TX; his daughter, Rita Faucett (Clay) of Princeton, NJ; three granddaughters, Megan Berry, Lauren Hulet and Cate Faucett; two sisters, Barbara Davis and Patsy Keisler, both of Union, SC.

James was born and raised in Union, SC, the son of John Fant and Pearl Harris Faucett. He graduated from Kelly Pinckney High School in 1947 and was a member of Foster's Chapel United Methodist Church in Jonesville, SC.

He joined the US Army and served in the European theater from 1951-1953. Even in his final years, he fondly remembered his army buddies and always appreciated the values and life lessons learned during his military service.

In 1956 he married his loving wife who became his caregiver in later life, Edith. They were inseparable and loved doing everything together.

James joined E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Company at the Savannah River Site in 1953. He spent the majority of his career in reactor operations until his retirement in 1989 and then worked as an analyst for General Physics Corporation. He felt blessed to have had a steady job and a good employer. Even more, he relished the friends he met during his working years.

He loved history, travel and any sports or interests his children had, particularly Clemson football. Another one of his hobbies was gardening. He grew up on a farm and never lost his love of the land and how to grow all things beautiful. For the past several decades and until the last few months, he walked almost every day at Virginia Acres Park where he never met a stranger and always enjoyed striking up a conversation. He loved to laugh and never grew tired of telling stories from long ago. He will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc., 715 East Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC. The graveside service officiated by Rev. Lee Phillips and burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations in memory of James be made to a charity of your choice supporting US Veterans.

Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 715 East Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC