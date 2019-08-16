James Donald Maness

UNION — Mr. James Donald Maness, 85, 4929 Lockhart Highway, Union, widower of Eunice Elayne Brecto Maness, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Maness was born July 8, 1934 in Union, a son of the late James Wilbur Maness and Jeanette Merle Baldwin Maness. He retired from the United States Navy after 21 years of service as Chief Petty Officer, during which time he served his country in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.

Surviving are two daughters, June Cesil of Spartanburg and Debra Matthews of Gilbert; his companion, Georgiana Williams of the home; two granddaughters, Ashley Gardner and Kelly Kleckey, both of Gilbert; and two great-grandchildren, Chase Learnard and Peyton Kleckey, both of Gilbert.

He was predeceased by one sister, Carolyn Malenburg.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Union Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home, 4929 Lockhart Highway, Union, SC 29379.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com