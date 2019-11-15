James (Steve) R. Means

UNION — James (Steve) R. Means, 1010 South Pinckney Street, Union, South Carolina, was the husband of Marilyn Walker Means.

He was born in Union, SC May 30th, 1952. His parents are the late T.J. Jeter and Carrie Means. He was member of Bethel Baptist Church and employed by T.C. Continental Company as an inspector. He loved fishing, race cars, and watching Jeopardy. He was educated in the Union County Public School Systems.

He is survived by his daughter, Nikki Means of Summerville SC. He is survived by four sisters, Annie (Henry) Lindsay, of Pacolet, SC, Freddie (Ulysses) Smith, of Gaffney, SC. Azesta Jeter and Beverly Jones, both of Spartanburg, SC. He is survived by eight brothers, Charles (JoAnn) Jeter of Union, SC, Johnny Jeter or Gaffney, SC, Michael Jeter, Neil Jeter, and Lamont (Sonya) Tucker of Saluda, SC., Larry (Carolyn) Tucker of Newberry, SC, Dexter (Shawn) Tucker, and TJ Jeter from Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, James Sartor of Roebuck, SC.

Services will be Bethany AME Church in Jonesville, SC on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Officiating minister is Rev. Ronald McFadden.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Union Community Funeral Home from 1-7 p.m.

The family will receive friends at the home, 1010 South Pinckney Street, Union, SC.

Funeral services entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home (Free's) located on 219 W. Main St. Union, SC 29379.

