James Albert Miller, Jr.

COLUMBIA — Mr. James Albert Miller, Jr., (a.k.a. Ace), the youngest of five children and only son to Albert James and Florie McCamick Miller, was born June 1, 1932 in Union, South Carolina. He peacefully entered eternal rest on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home in Columbia, SC, surrounded by his family.

He was a graduate of Sims High School in Union, SC, and graduated from Benedict College in Columbia, SC, majoring in Physical Education. Mr. Miller served active duty during the Korean War. He later retired with 26 years of military service as well as retired from SC State Government. He was a faithful member of First Nazareth Baptist Church. Mr. Miller was a lifetime member of Omicron Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Mr. Miller leaves behind to cherish his fond memories his loving and devoted children who were all his Caregivers, twins, Verona D Miller and Veronica A Miller, twins James A Miller, III and Janice Miller Smith, and Christina J Miller; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; two siblings, Dorothy Miller Whitfield and Orangelow Miller Ruff; a half-sister, Daisy Lee Smith; and a special CNA Caregiver Cherrelle Miller; cousins, nieces, and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The burial for Mr. James Albert Miller, Jr., will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, 2 p.m. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.